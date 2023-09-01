Advertise
Pima County couple facing animal abuse charges

One dog had to be euthanized due to poor health, multiple infections
(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man and woman are facing charges in connection with several animal neglect.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Anthony Nunez, 53, and Trista Tramposch, 53, were arrested for animal cruelty and could face more charges as the investigation continues.

The PCSD said deputies were called to a home in the 5700 block of South Anton Place, which is near West Valencia Road and South Joseph Avenue.

A person told the PCSD they were asked to take a dog from the home due to its health. The dog has to be euthanized due to its poor health and multiple infections.

Investigators found more animals at the home in similar conditions.

The PCSD said three dogs, one cat, one finch, three chicks, 128 chickens, three peacocks, three geese and 177 incubated eggs were seized. Three dead chickens were also found on the property.

