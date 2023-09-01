TEP seeks input on Midtown Reliability Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Electric Power seeks to boost reliability in midtown Tucson and seeks public input on how that should fit among their neighborhoods. Even though Proposition 412 did not pass last spring, TEP said it still needs to upgrade its midtown transmission infrastructure with its Midtown Reliability Project.

“In some cases, right now, customers could be without service for a number of hours, even a day or more depending on the circumstances. We think that with these new facilities, they might experience a momentary outage, but that would be it,” said Joe Barrios, TEP spokesperson.

He said they’re asking customers in the area of the new line what kind of poles they would like to see and what areas to avoid. They have sent surveys to 50,000 customers in specific service area bordered by Kleindale to the north, Country Club to the east, 36th Street to the south, and Interstate 10 to the west.

“We do have some flexibility to adjust how tall those poles are. The taller they are, the fewer of them that we need. The shorter they are, the more of them that we need. So that’s one thing we’ve asked customers and stakeholders, ‘Do you have a preference?’” Barrios explained.

“It is going to the voters, going to the residents and saying, ‘We’re going to make your city ugly, we just want to know from you how ugly do you want it to be?’” said Ward Six Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik.

He said that TEP isn’t putting all options on the survey by avoiding the costlier one, which would be to put them underground.

“‘You’re going to get poles. You want big poles or not so big poles?’ That’s a false choice. This is exactly what got them in trouble with the franchise agreement,” Kozachik said.

Proposition 412 included a usage fee that would have covered the cost of installation of transmission equipment for this project, which did have some underground portions.

Kozachik said that if TEP doesn’t offer underground line placement, it could have problems when Tucson voters are asked to approve the city’s franchise agreement with TEP. Barrios says that is now a separate issue, and this is a new start for the route of the line.

“Currently, though, we are not considering any underground options for this project. Again, we don’t have any routes. It’s too early in the process for that,” Barrios said.

“They’re going to have to get the voters’ approval on this franchise agreement, anyway. It’s not the city council that approves the franchise agreement. It’s the voters,” Kozachik said.

The first public open house for the project is September 21st. Learn more at https://www.tep.com/midtown-reliability-project/

