2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Fore(3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash Friday night on Bush Highway, west of Saguaro Lake.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to an area close to Sheep’s Crossing Recreation Site. There, they found two vehicles, with one of them on fire. The drivers of each vehicle died at the scene. Each vehicle had one passenger, and they were both taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the crash. The victims haven’t been identified.

