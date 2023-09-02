Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps kick off UA’s football season

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Saturday’s high in Tucson is 94 degrees, perfect for anyone planning on going to the University of Arizona’s home opener against Northern Arizona. You can also expect partly cloudy skies and light winds throughout the game. There is also a 20% chance of precipitation here in Tucson, with chances up to 40% in Western Pima and Cochise Counties.

