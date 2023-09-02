Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A great day for football tomorrow, weather permitting

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The biggest impact from the showers & storms today was how much it cooled the region down, as most spots didn’t receive temps above 90 degrees. Shower & storm chances will dwindle to widely scattered status beginning tomorrow, remaining seasonably cool in the low 90s. Weather permitting, tomorrow should be a great day for the first U of A football game, kicking off at 7:00. A big-time pattern switch-up begins to take hold of the region starting Sunday, as storm chances will be essentially nonexistent through next week. Additionally, temperatures will start to soar, once again, past the triple digits by late next week.

*** Fun weather tidbit: With a high of 87 degrees today, it was the coolest day Tucson has felt since May 11th, over 3 months ago! ***

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 103.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 104.

