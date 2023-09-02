Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:53 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according his website and social media accounts.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the post on X said.

Buffett was 76 years old.

In May, the “Margaritaville” singer said health issues that needed “immediate attention” caused him to reschedule a concert with his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
What’s fueling another gas price increase?
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Wilmot in Tucson

Latest News

University of Arizona fans prepare for first game of the season
University of Arizona fans prepare for first game of the season
13 News Overtime: Week 2 of High school football
LIST: Week 2 of high school football in southern Arizona
Sunday Spotlight: Arizona Lawmakers asking Biden Administration about controversial money move
Sunday Spotlight: Arizona Lawmakers asking Biden Administration about controversial money move
Sunday Spotlight: Arizona Lawmakers asking Biden Administration about controversial money move
Sunday Spotlight: Arizona Lawmakers asking Biden Administration about controversial money move