LIST: Week 2 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the list for Week 2 of high school football in southern Arizona

Below are the scores for the following schools:

Salpointe Catholic 52, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 21

Casa Grande 50, Nogales 0

Sunnyside 28, Flowing Wells 10

Buena 35, Ironwood Ridge 20

Marana 43, Tucson High 7

Independence 31, Amphitheater 17

Canyon del Oro 42, Bradshaw Mountain 7

Yuma Catholic 37, Catalina Foothills 20

Douglas 39, Bisbee 38

La Joya Community at Empire

Glendale 35, Rio Rico 0

Cholla at Maryvale

Mica Mountain 34, Mesquite 12

Rincon 20, Palo Verde 6

Vista Grande 14, Pueblo 7

Deer Valley 28, Sahuarita 8

Northwest Christian 53, Sahuaro 22

Arcadia 34, Walden Grove 28

Morenci 35, Benson 0

Pusch Ridge 34, Ben Franklin 7

Sabino 53, Crismon 20

Show Low 48, Willcox 19

Catalina 52, San Pasqual 0

Bisbee at Douglas

Tombstone 48, San Carlos 0

ALA-Anthem South at Tanque Verde

Bagdad 29, St. David 7

