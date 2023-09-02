LIST: Week 2 of high school football in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the list for Week 2 of high school football in southern Arizona
Below are the scores for the following schools:
Salpointe Catholic 52, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 21
Casa Grande 50, Nogales 0
Sunnyside 28, Flowing Wells 10
Buena 35, Ironwood Ridge 20
Marana 43, Tucson High 7
Independence 31, Amphitheater 17
Canyon del Oro 42, Bradshaw Mountain 7
Yuma Catholic 37, Catalina Foothills 20
Douglas 39, Bisbee 38
La Joya Community at Empire
Glendale 35, Rio Rico 0
Cholla at Maryvale
Mica Mountain 34, Mesquite 12
Rincon 20, Palo Verde 6
Vista Grande 14, Pueblo 7
Deer Valley 28, Sahuarita 8
Northwest Christian 53, Sahuaro 22
Arcadia 34, Walden Grove 28
Morenci 35, Benson 0
Pusch Ridge 34, Ben Franklin 7
Sabino 53, Crismon 20
Show Low 48, Willcox 19
Catalina 52, San Pasqual 0
Bisbee at Douglas
Tombstone 48, San Carlos 0
ALA-Anthem South at Tanque Verde
Bagdad 29, St. David 7
