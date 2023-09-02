New state law will drive up some school property taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some tempers could be going up when tax notices go out later this month. Unintended consequences from a state law to streamline school funding are boosting some property taxes more than necessary.

Property owners can expect a 17-percent boost in their property taxes in the Continental Elementary School District in Green Valley, but that’s more than they should have to pay and has nothing to do with the school district. The legislature needs to fix it.

“My reaction, of course, is disappointment,” said Quail Creek resident Shelley Kai.

She pays property taxes to the Continental Elementary School District. But a law passed last year will boost what she pays by hundreds of dollars.

“This is a mistake the legislature made, and so the implementation of this just created chaos,” she said.

“This will affect a lot of residents who live on a fixed income and who don’t have a mortgage and pay their own taxes,” said Pima County Deputy Chief Treasurer Chris Ackerley.

He said the average $200,000 assessed value home would pay an extra $150 because of an unintended consequence in a law meant to streamline how this small school district and others pay for their students to attend high school in larger districts that have one. He’s trying to give property owners a heads-up. Altar Valley and Reddington school districts will also be affected, but not as severely as Continental.

“We’re happy to answer questions but the reality is the number of people it affects, if they all call the office next week, we wouldn’t be able to handle the volume,” he explained.

The legislature knows it has work to do and tried to prevent the implementation of the law. In a letter to the state Property Tax Oversight Commission, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen wrote, “It is the intent of the legislative leadership to improve and clarify this law during its next regular legislative session…”

“Which means tax bills and tax payments will have already been made, so any fix is going to have to be accounted for in future years,” Ackerley said.

“I know the legislature is aware that it’s a mistake and they notified people that it was a mistake,” Kai said.

Another concern is that Continental Elementary School District might get blamed. But it’s not to blame; it won’t even get that extra money.

“What we are most interested in is making sure our children receive an excellent education,” Kai said.

