Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother

The Tucson Police Department arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother on August 31.
The Tucson Police Department arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother on August 31.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother on August 31.

The TPD says they responded to a report of a welfare check after 9:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. Honeysuckle St.

Before police arrived, a family member entered the residence and found an adult female with obvious signs of trauma inside the home.

The TPD said officers arrived at the scene and checked the home, ultimately locating and pronouncing the victim deceased. She has been identified as 72-year-old Norma Aguilar Rubio. The family has been notified.

During the investigation, detectives established a probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Ms. Rubio’s grandson, 32-year-old Nathan Olea, for one count of first-degree murder.

TPD detectives also learned Olea had left the residence in the victim’s vehicle and was no longer in the Tucson area.

Tucson Police located the vehicle in Quartzsite, Arizona.

With the help of the Quartzsite Police Department and the Department of Public Safety, Olea was located and arrested. He is currently being held at La Paz County Jail.

