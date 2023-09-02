University of Arizona fans prepare for first game of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The time all University of Arizona football fans have been waiting for is finally here.

All eyes will be on the men’s Wildcats as they take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the season’s first game.

On Saturday, September 2nd, the Wildcats will play at Arizona Stadium and fans are already cheering loudly and clearly. Fans are ready for their boys to play their hearts out and leave it all on the field.

The sounds of drums, trumpets, and tubas from the Pride of Arizona Marching Band, the chants of UA cheerleaders, and the screams of fans are all the sounds Wildcat fans hope will help bring a successful season.

“I’m looking forward to the Wildcats having a winning season before we go to the Big 10,” Felix Vasquez, a UA fan, tells 13 News.

Overall, fans are ecstatic about the return of UA Football and are ready to take on the Lumberjacks.

“Bring everybody downtown to watch the game and the festivities,” Vasquez said. “It looks nice, it’s alive down here. So bear down.”

Bear Down Fridays brings thousands of university students, alumni, and fans together to cheer on Arizona football.

For Jiselle Hernandez, a first-year student at the University of Arizona, the season opener will be her first time sitting in the student section. She said she is most excited to show off her Wildcat spirit.

“I’m definitely excited for Zona Zoo,” Hernandez said. “This is my first year as a freshman here at the U of A, so I think the experience of a college football game is going to be fun.”

However, it’s not just football that super fans are excited for.

“We are just excited to support the band just in general this year,” Robi Vollkommers, a parent of a UA student said.

For Glen and Robi Vollkommers, this was their first “Bear Down Friday.” The couple moved to Prescott so their son could attend the university. They have their eyes on the Pride of Arizona marching band.

“We moved to Arizona for him to be in the program,” Glen Vollkommer said. “We were so proud of him that he made the bass drum line.

Whether it’s the band, cheerleaders, pom team, or of course, the football team, fans are ready to fill the stands and have a winning season.

“I’m excited to go to my first football game at Arizona and I’m also excited for them to win,” Adam Super, a Freshman at UA said.

Fans still have plenty of chances to cheer on their Wildcat football team.

The University hosts “Bear Down Fridays” every Friday before a home game. The rally is open to all Wildcat fans. It happens from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Main Gate Square.

Kick-off against Northern Arizona University is at 7:00 P.M. at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

If you haven’t bought your tickets, you can do so HERE.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.