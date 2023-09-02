Woman dead, 2 others seriously hurt after rollover crash in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and two people are seriously hurt after a rollover crash that happened overnight in Laveen on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to an area near Cesar Chavez Park, at 35th Avenue south of Baseline Road, for reports of a crash. Officers arrived after 1:15 a.m. and found two vehicles, with one of them rolled over. A woman, identified as 20-year-old Aaliyah Renee Gil, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two are in a hospital and their injuries are not life threatening.

Police believe Gil was driving north on 35th Avenue when she crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the other vehicle that was going south. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The woman has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.