ASU student attacked by multiple suspects on Tempe campus

Arizona State University Campus
Arizona State University Campus(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona State University student was attacked overnight on the Tempe campus, according to ASU police.

Campus police say the student was walking at 3 a.m. on Lemon Mall, northwest of Rural Road and Apache Boulevard, when multiple suspects attacked and struck the student in the head with an object. The student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The reported attack happened at the Barrett Honors College area, near the dorm rooms. The suspects haven’t been identified or found at this time, and there are no descriptions of the suspects given by police at this time.

