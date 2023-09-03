Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Benson Highway and County Club.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened late Friday, Sept. 1.

People in multiple vehicles shot at each other and there were several crime scenes, according to the PCSD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.

