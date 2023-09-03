Advertise
Authorities looking for missing vulnerable child in Pima County

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing vulnerable child in the Bear Canyon area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 12-year-old David Ortega was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday.

He went missing from a home in the 9000 block of East Catalina Highway, which is near East Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Road.

Ortego is 4-foot-6 and around 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark shirt, black shorts, Sonic the Hedgehog socks and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

