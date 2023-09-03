FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonably Hot & Dry For The Remainder of Labor Day Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Great weather & a great result for the U of A’s football home opener will lead to pleasant, seasonably hot & dry conditions for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend. Temps should be similar to what we saw today, with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s for Tucson, with even more isolated storm chances for the region relative to what we saw today. Temps continue to heat up from there, reaching the triple digits by mid-week & closer to 105 by the end of the week into next weekend, with near zero storm chances for the foreseeable future.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs around 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 104.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 105.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 106.

