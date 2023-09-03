At least one fighting for life following hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person is fighting for their life following a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Bilby Road late Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it is investigating a two-vehicle accident and the occupants from one of the vehicles ran away from the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., officers were in the area looking for the suspects.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the intersection will be closed for several hours. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

