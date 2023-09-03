Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

At least one fighting for life following hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s south side

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person is fighting for their life following a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Bilby Road late Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it is investigating a two-vehicle accident and the occupants from one of the vehicles ran away from the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., officers were in the area looking for the suspects.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the intersection will be closed for several hours. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson
Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
PCSD: Teen killed elderly man, dumped body in rural Pima County
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering
Elijah Salzwedel, 24, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, theft and criminal damage.
Man arrested following break-in at Tucson gun shop

Latest News

UPDATE: Missing Pima County boy found safe
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.
Man arrested after allegedly letting his 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale