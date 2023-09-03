Advertise
Man arrested after allegedly letting his 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.
The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after reportedly letting his 10-year-old son drive his truck on a freeway in Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a 911 call about a boy seen driving a red truck on the Loop 101. The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.

A DPS trooper found the truck and tried to stop the car after seeing the driver changing lanes unsafely. The driver failed to stop, and DPS began chasing the truck, which eventually pulled over in the emergency lane of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The DPS trooper confirmed that the child, a 10-year-old boy, was driving the car, and his 49-year-old father was in the passenger seat. The father was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive. DPS says the child is not facing any charges.

