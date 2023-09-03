Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grant and Stone in Tucson early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Tucson Police Department said David Edward Lopez-Villalvazo, 26, died at the scene. A woman in his vehicle suffered serious injuries.
The TPD said Lopez-Villalvazo was speeding when he ran a red light and crashed into an 18-wheeler.
The truck driver was evaluated at the scene, according to TPD.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.