Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grant and Stone in Tucson early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said David Edward Lopez-Villalvazo, 26, died at the scene. A woman in his vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The TPD said Lopez-Villalvazo was speeding when he ran a red light and crashed into an 18-wheeler.

The truck driver was evaluated at the scene, according to TPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.