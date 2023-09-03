Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen fighting for life following crash at Stone, Elm in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen is fighting for his life following a single-vehicle crash near Stone and Elm in Tucson early Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Tucson Police Department said the teen was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man with serious injuries later showed up at a hospital and the TPD said he was connected to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson
Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
PCSD: Teen killed elderly man, dumped body in rural Pima County
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
At least one fighting for life following hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s south side
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake
A head-on rollover crash Laveen left a woman dead and two people seriously hurt around 1:10...
Woman dead, 2 others seriously hurt after rollover crash in Laveen