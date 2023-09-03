Teen fighting for life following crash at Stone, Elm in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen is fighting for his life following a single-vehicle crash near Stone and Elm in Tucson early Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Tucson Police Department said the teen was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man with serious injuries later showed up at a hospital and the TPD said he was connected to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

