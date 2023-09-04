Family mourns loss of two dogs in wildlife attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People from all around the world travel to southern Arizona for its variety of wildlife, but for the people who live here, they pose a serious threat.

One family in Tucson felt that threat all too well after losing two dogs in a wildlife attack.

Randy Koch and his family have lived in Tucson for years, but the way they see their own backyard changed in a matter of minutes.

“I was heading to work so I was on the road and I wasn’t far probably eight minutes away,” Koch said. “My wife called me and she was talking on the phone and then she just screamed and said the dogs are dead.”

About two weeks ago a wild animal hopped their 6 foot wall and attacked two of their dogs, killing them both.

“We moved here about two years ago and nothing ever happened so we took them outside early early in the morning when they were hunting,” Koch said.

Koch says he’s seen his fair share of wildlife but never expected the worst case scenario to happen.

“There’s a bobcat in the neighborhood that we’ve seen and coyotes that we have in the neighborhood and we do live out in the desert so it is something that it is possible,” Koch said.

Experts say taking care of a domestic animal in southern Arizona is not for the faint of heart.

“It takes a lot of situational awareness to be a pet owner in the desert so you really have to pay attention and know what the risks are,” Arizona Game and Fish public information officer Mark Hart said.

There are plenty of ways to help protect your animals and your residence through deterrence and depriving them of resources.

“Making noise whenever you see wildlife you don’t want them to get too comfortable around your home. If you clap your hands loudly or use an air horn that all works,” Hart said. “You can also spray with a garden hose problem wildlife or try a super soaker with a light ammonia solution. If you hit them with that they’ll probably go away.”

Hart says all steps are important to keep you and your pets safe.

“Don’t leave pet food out overnight. If you have a hummingbird feeder or tree fruit falling to the ground pick them up or take them down and last but not least never feed wildlife intentionally or by accident,” Hart said. “Take out your garbage the day of pick up and make sure that if you see any wildlife that you try and drive them away.”

Arizona Game and Fish says the most active times for wildlife to enter residential areas is in June before monsoon because of the dry conditions but they say it’s important for people to remain vigilant all year round.

If you experience a problem with wildlife in your area you can contact Arizona Game and Fish in Tucson at (520) 628-5376.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.