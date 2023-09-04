FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Westerly flow will dry us out this week, causing Monsoon to pause in Arizona. Dew points will drop into the 30s and 40s with plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures. Triple digit highs return starting Tuesday with record highs possible by the end of the workweek. One plus side? Lower dew points mean “cooler” nights and mornings this week with lows in the 60s and 70s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 104°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 104°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 106°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 107°.

