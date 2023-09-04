FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Nice Labor Day Leads To A Not-So-Nice End of The Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – For Labor Day tomorrow, you should expect similar conditions to today (minus the isolated storms in SE Cochise County), as the region will remain dry & seasonably hot in the high 90s for Tucson. Unfortunately, the dry pattern will persist for the foreseeable future, as temps will continue to climb past the triple digits by mid-week & possibly past 105 by the end of the week & into next weekend. These temps may end up being historic, as temps are expected to be around daily records Thursday through next weekend.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 103.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 104.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 105.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.