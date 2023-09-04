Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Police investigating vandalism at Tucson car dealership

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident at a Porsche dealership.

TPD says they received a call about 1 a.m. Monday morning, September 4, about several people spray painting the building and several vehicles.

This happened at the dealership at 22nd and Swan.

No suspects are in custody and police say the investigation is ongoing.

