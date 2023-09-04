Tucson Comic-Con helps keep small southern Arizona businesses alive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This year’s Tucson Comic-Con has come and gone, but the money made at this event will help support small southern Arizona businesses for months to come.

Zully Rosado, partial founder and owner of Zoodoo Dolls, has attended Tucson Comic-Con four times since starting her business. She said events like Comic-Con can be the backbone for small businesses.

“Not all of us can afford to go out of the state to sell our products. Having Tucson Comic-Con gives us a wider audience to be able to show our dolls and showcase them. It’s been very important for us to be able to do that,” said Rosado.

For many of the small businesses in attendance this year, it was not their first time coming out to sell their products. Many said they return every year because it is a big source of income for them. Joan Metz and Shaun Cochran, two local artists, said the profits they make at this event keep their business going year round.

“Tucson Comic-Con is the one event that basically we use a lot of those funds to put money down towards more supplies, more products,” said Joan Metz.

The event also allowed local artists to showcase products people would not normally find in stores.

“You get to see things outside the mainstream, that otherwise wouldn’t be represented,” said Metz. “You see people coming out here to support that, really putting their money where their mouth is in terms of the kind of art they want to see.”

Cynthia Naugle, owner of &Gallery, said Comic-Con is the perfect opportunity to bring more eyes to her business’ and showcase the local talent in southern Arizona.

“We did open technically during the pandemic. It was the worst timing, but people are still finding out about us,” said Naugle. “It’s great for us to come sell merch and for people to see what we’re about. Then it brings people back to our gallery.”

Many businesses agree that without events like Tucson Comic-Con it would be hard for them to stay open.

“So, without these events, we can’t do any more of them. So it is really important for a small business to be able to go to other events,” said Rosado.

