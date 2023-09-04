Village of small homes is one container closer to reality

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A local non-profit has received the first of several shipping containers they hope to transform into a village. In July, the lot next to Bethel Community Baptist Church was empty but Wholistic Transformation: Changing Hearts, Minds, and Communities had plans to place a village of homes built from containers on the property. Now, one container sits in that space, and while it’s far from looking like a house, it’s a big step toward having that village of homes intended for young adults who have aged out of foster care but must still learn many life skills.

“This is unbelievably exciting; this has been a three-year journey,” said Bryan Benz, founder and CEO of Wholistic Transformation: Changing Hearts, Minds and Communities.

But the journey is far from over for Benz and the nonprofit, and they know it.

“We’re doing something that hasn’t been done. And so we’re trying to create a prototype both in the structure of what we’re doing and in the model of the program,” Benz said.

The structure is a shipping container converted to a home that looks very little like its container origin, complete with kitchen and bathroom, and insulated.

“So this is a three-inch piece of, three-inch foam and then we have other foam that will go in the contour so we’ll have about four and a half inches of foam,” Benz said as he pointed to layers of Styrofoam-like material stacked inside the container.

The program is to have seven of the structures that create a village for those aging out of foster care who need not just a home but life skills ranging from financial education to therapy. An on-site navigator will help them.

“They’ll have the independence to be in their space, but in our community, in our village, we’ll have a huge courtyard,” he explained.

The source of the remaining six containers is to be determined. Benz has been working with the state to get a few that were used along the border. If that happens, and if they will work, remains to be seen. But the first container provides a solid example among all the uncertainty.

“It’s an exciting time right now,” he said.

The non-profit bought that first container, which is in much better condition than the ones they would try from the state. The exterior of the model home will be complete by the middle of next month, followed by site planning for the village of seven.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.