Casa Grande family searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Karleigh Cardenas has been missing for nearly a week. Her parents, Shaun and Joelle Cardenas are desperate for any leads, hoping to find her safe.

They tell Arizona’s Family their 14-year-old daughter ran away from their home in Casa Grande with a boy she met online. The Cardenas said the teen boy returned home, but Karleigh did not. “We don’t know where she is, and she should have called home by now,” said Joelle Cardenas.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it is investigating, and Karleigh is now in the national database as a missing person or runaway. Police said she was last seen at the Popeyes on 59th and Northern Avenues and The Fringe Apartment Complex down the street.

The Cardenas said this is out of character for their daughter and now fears she is in danger. “We just want her to know that if she can hear us, we love her so much. We just want her to return safely. We will not stop looking for her until we find her,” said Cardenas.

The family is offering a $7,500 reward to get her home safely. If you have any information, contact Casa Grande Police.

