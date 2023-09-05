Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Casa Grande family searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Family members are looking for a teen girl after she ran away with a boy from Casa Grande but he returned while she's still missing.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Karleigh Cardenas has been missing for nearly a week. Her parents, Shaun and Joelle Cardenas are desperate for any leads, hoping to find her safe.

They tell Arizona’s Family their 14-year-old daughter ran away from their home in Casa Grande with a boy she met online. The Cardenas said the teen boy returned home, but Karleigh did not. “We don’t know where she is, and she should have called home by now,” said Joelle Cardenas.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it is investigating, and Karleigh is now in the national database as a missing person or runaway. Police said she was last seen at the Popeyes on 59th and Northern Avenues and The Fringe Apartment Complex down the street.

The Cardenas said this is out of character for their daughter and now fears she is in danger. “We just want her to know that if she can hear us, we love her so much. We just want her to return safely. We will not stop looking for her until we find her,” said Cardenas.

The family is offering a $7,500 reward to get her home safely. If you have any information, contact Casa Grande Police.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club

Latest News

Sahuarita Police arrest shooting suspect
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
A woman's body was found near West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite in Pima County early...
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Pima County
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Marana Police Chief retiring
Marana Police Chief retiring