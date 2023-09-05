Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dog falls 50 feet from trail known as Stairway to Heaven while hiking with owner, officials say

A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits trail Monday evening, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Caelan Hughes, KHNL and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits Kaneohe trail Monday evening.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, rescuers received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. for a dog that fell off from the Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven hiking trail.

First responders began their search efforts on the ground and air with a rescue helicopter.

Officials said it was reported that a 55-pound dog was hiking with its female handler before the animal fell about 50 feet.

The dog’s handler descended off the trail and stayed at her dog’s side until help arrived.

Thanks to the hiker’s cell phone, rescuers said they were able to track her location.

Crews found the hiker and animal near a waterfall. They first secured the dog in a harness and airlifted them both to safety by about 6:30 p.m.

First responders didn’t immediately release the condition of the dog but said no serious injuries were reported in the rescue.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
PCSD: Teen killed elderly man, dumped body in rural Pima County
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson

Latest News

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal...
Metal debris strikes car windshield on Maine highway and comes within inches of motorist’s face
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Kroger gas station in Memphis.
Kroger clerk shoots banned customer after altercation, Memphis police say
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden awarded the Medal...
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh lawyer ‘very optimistic’ client will receive new trial amid jury tampering allegations