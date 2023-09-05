FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Another visit from a heat dome by midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Very pleasant conditions for your Labor Day evening with clear skies & quickly cooling temps. It’ll be great conditions to be outdoors & grilling for dinner, as well as indulging in a late-night swim. Clear & dry conditions will persist through this weekend. However, the heat will really start ramping up by mid-week, as temps are expected to rise past 105 by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs around 100.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 103.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 104.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs near 105.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 107.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 105.

