Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because of plastic concerns.(USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips meals have been recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services says ConAgra Brands Inc. has recalled approximately 245,366 pounds of the meals.

The recall includes “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” with ‘Best if used by dates’ of December 11, 20-24, January 1, 20-25, or January 7, 20-25.

The FSIS says there has been at least one reported injury.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw them away or return the products to the store.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

