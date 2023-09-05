Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
PCSD: Teen killed elderly man, dumped body in rural Pima County
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shows...
Maker of rapid-fire triggers falsely told customers they are legal, judge says in preliminary ruling
Members of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded and took over the investigation.
PCSD investigating suspicious item
Authorities investigating suspicious substance
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden will award the...
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight