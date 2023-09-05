Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Horne announces $40 million project to raise academic performance for Arizona students

(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, September 5, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced a $40 million project for parents of elementary grade students.

The program will pay for free tutoring in reading, writing and math beginning October 2. The money will pay for more than a million hours of tutoring.

As part of this project, participating public school teachers will earn added income as tutors. Private tutoring companies will also be an option for parents.

“My first priority as Superintendent is to raise academic outcomes, therefore I am making $40 million available so parents whose children did not test as proficient can get free tutoring for students in first through eighth grades,” Horne said.

“Public school teachers who tutor will be paid $30 an hour and will earn a $200 stipend for each student who shows a one-half year gain from the tutoring. A teacher who tutors the maximum amount would earn an extra approximately $8,000,” he added.

In late 2021, federal funds allocated to overcome pandemic-related learning loss were distributed to multiple organizations throughout Arizona by the prior state schools Superintendent. Last month, Department of Education staff asked them to provide evidence of the academic impact of their work. Those who could not show reasonable impact for the money had their contracts cancelled or reduced. This is the funding source for the $40 million.

Additional details will be available for this specific program at azed.gov beginning September 15.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

