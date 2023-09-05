Silver Alert issued for missing San Carlos man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The San Carlos Apache Police Department issued a silver alert for a missing San Carlos Apache man.

73-year-old Robert Garcia was last seen August 23 in the area of Mesa Drive and Pinal Street in San Carlos.

Police say he suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to easily become confused.

He is described as 5′5,” 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the San Carlos Apache Police Department.

