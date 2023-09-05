There’s still time for restaurants to join Sonoran Restaurant Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Restaurants across Tucson are getting ready for this year’s Sonoran Restaurant Week.

It’s the fifth year of the event, and organizers say many local spots are still available.

The event runs from September 8 until September 17, so restaurant week is actually 10 days.

Only local restaurants can participate, which means you can visit spots from all across Town.

Restaurants have a pre-made menu with set prices at either $25, $35, or $45 and some restaurants will have different selections at each price.

This is happening at what’s usually a slower time for restaurants and leaders say since this is all local, every dollar spent goes right back into Tucson’s economy.

”A lot of new stuff has opened in the last year. there’s a lot of restaurants participating that have never participated before so even for those locals that think they have a pretty good hold on the restaurant scene, there’s a lot to be explored,” CEO of Tucson Foodie Shane Reiser said. “So I’d encourage everybody to look at the lists, look at the menus and just have fun with it.”

Now there is still time for restaurants to join and it’s completely free for them to participate.

