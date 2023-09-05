Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

There’s still time for restaurants to join Sonoran Restaurant Week

Sonoran Restaurant Week starts on Sept. 8th and lasts until the 17th
Sonoran Restaurant Week starts on Sept. 8th and lasts until the 17th(KOLD News 13)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Restaurants across Tucson are getting ready for this year’s Sonoran Restaurant Week.

It’s the fifth year of the event, and organizers say many local spots are still available.

The event runs from September 8 until September 17, so restaurant week is actually 10 days.

Only local restaurants can participate, which means you can visit spots from all across Town.

Restaurants have a pre-made menu with set prices at either $25, $35, or $45 and some restaurants will have different selections at each price.

This is happening at what’s usually a slower time for restaurants and leaders say since this is all local, every dollar spent goes right back into Tucson’s economy.

”A lot of new stuff has opened in the last year. there’s a lot of restaurants participating that have never participated before so even for those locals that think they have a pretty good hold on the restaurant scene, there’s a lot to be explored,” CEO of Tucson Foodie Shane Reiser said. “So I’d encourage everybody to look at the lists, look at the menus and just have fun with it.”

Now there is still time for restaurants to join and it’s completely free for them to participate.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
PCSD: Teen killed elderly man, dumped body in rural Pima County
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson

Latest News

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 12-year-old David Ortega was last seen Monday night.
UPDATE: Pima County boy found safe
Tucson residents respond to potential Sun Tran changes
Changes are being proposed to local transit services that could impact routes throughout the...
Tucson residents respond to potential Sun Tran changes
It has been a good year for union membership. By many estimates, unions added nearly 250,000...
Union membership on rise, especially among younger workers