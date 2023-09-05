UPDATE: Pima County boy goes missing again

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in two days, authorities are looking for a missing vulnerable child from the Bear Canyon area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 12-year-old David Ortega went missing around 8:20 p.m. He was last seen riding a scooter near Patnano and Wrightstown.

Ortega has brown eyes and black hair. He is 4-foot-6, 95 pounds and was wearing a black jacket and blue glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Ortega went missing on Saturday but was found safe hours later.

