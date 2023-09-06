Authorities looking for Pima County murder suspect’s vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are asking for help to find a murder suspect’s vehicle in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 19-year-old Anthony Cruz was arrested on a first-degree murder charge on Friday, Sept. 1.

Authorities are looking for Cruz’s vehicle, a white 2005 Ford Explorer with Arizona license plate LXH72. It is a disabled/handicapped plate.

This is an example of the vehicle authorities are looking in connection with a homicide. The real vehicle has Arizona license plate LXH72. (Pima County Sheriff's Department+)

According to the PCSD, Cruz killed 72-year-old Thomas Perry and dumped his body near East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway. Investigators believe Perry was actually killed in the 17000 block of South Alvernon Way.

