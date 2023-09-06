Authorities looking for Pima County murder suspect’s vehicle
Anthony Cruz facing first-degree murder charge in the death of Thomas Perry
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are asking for help to find a murder suspect’s vehicle in Pima County.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 19-year-old Anthony Cruz was arrested on a first-degree murder charge on Friday, Sept. 1.
Authorities are looking for Cruz’s vehicle, a white 2005 Ford Explorer with Arizona license plate LXH72. It is a disabled/handicapped plate.
According to the PCSD, Cruz killed 72-year-old Thomas Perry and dumped his body near East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway. Investigators believe Perry was actually killed in the 17000 block of South Alvernon Way.
