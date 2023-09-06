Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up this week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High pressure will dry us out and heat us up this week, putting a pause on Monsoon in Arizona. The exception is the potential for a few build ups over higher elevations in Cochise County during the afternoon hours. Dew points will drop into the 30s and 40s with plentiful sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. Daily record highs are possible by the end of the workweek and into the weekend with an Excessive Heat Watch in place Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Isolated storm chances return by Tuesday of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 103°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 104°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 106°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 106°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 104°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for storms. High near 101°.

