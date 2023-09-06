Marana Police Chief retiring

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Marana’s Police Chief is calling it a career.

Chief Reuben Nuñez is retiring from the department after more than a decade with the Town of Marana and nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

Chief Nuñez’s last day is today, September 6.

In a statement, Nunez said:

“I am blessed and humbled by the unwavering support over the last 12 years. The partnerships we formed with the community helped make the Town of Marana one of the safest communities in the State of Arizona to live, work and play. It’s essential that this community-police partnership continues to grow and flourish through open communication, transparency and accountability, said Chief Nuñez.

“To the men and women of the Marana Police Department, I am very proud of all of you and grateful for your commitment, dedication and service to this community. It has been my absolute honor and privilege to have served each of you.”

Chief Nuñez started his law enforcement career in January 1984 with the Tucson Police Department, where he served for 27 years. Nuñez rose through the ranks, serving in several command assignments such as Human Resources, Special Investigations, Violent Crimes and the Chief’s Office. He was recognized for his service by way of various commendations and medals to include; Medal of Valor, Medal of Merit, Unit Medal, Medal of Service, and Distinguished Career Medal.

He retired from Tucson Police as a Captain in 2011.

In September 2011, Nuñez was hired as the Deputy Chief for the Marana Police Department before being appointed to serve as the Police Chief in 2021 by former Chief and now Town Manager Terry Rozema.

“Chief Nuñez has faithfully served the Town of Marana for 12 years, including nearly the last three as our Police Chief,” Rozema said. “In addition to being a well-respected policing professional with nearly four decades of experience, he also served in the U.S. Army for six years. Few people can say they have dedicated 46 years of their life to serving others.”

Chief Nuñez’s impact on policing in Pima County in general, and Tucson and Marana more specifically, has been substantial. He was a tremendous asset, confidant, and counselor as we worked together with the rest of the police department to elevate the organization into becoming one of the most highly regarded and respected departments in Arizona.”

