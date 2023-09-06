Marana restaurant task force sees over 1,300 responses

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After an initial survey, we’re learning more about what could come next for the Marana restaurant task force as they hear from residents about what restaurants they want to see closer to home.

Marana has received more than 1,300 responses.

The task force says there’s about ten buildings ready for businesses. Some spots include the intersection at Tangerine and Thornydale near the Frys.

Another location is just off I-10 and Twin Peaks at the Tucson Premium Outlets. Leaders say they really want to fill the two large spots that have patios.

Other spots they’re looking to build new locations include by the new Frys in Gladden Farms along with some other land along that same corridor of Tangerine.

Moving forward, the task force will reach out to restaurants already in Tucson and the rest of southern Arizona. They’ll work to see what it would take for those restaurants to expand into Marana.

In the survey, many people also said they also wanted food from places like Chicago and Philadelphia. The town says they’re working on incentives they can offer new restaurants, and they plan to have that in place soon.

“This is a marathon not a sprint, I know when people fill out a survey they are engaged and want to see something happen fast which is why we’ve come up with some other programs to support those restaurants we already have and really communicate what the town has to offer with the town’s citizens,” tourism and marketing manager for the town of Marana Stefanie Boe said.

Other restaurants that people want to see include chains like Olive Garden and Red Robin. But leaders tell me if you’d rather eat local there are very similar options you might not know about.

