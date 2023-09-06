Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide

A woman's body was found near West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 2.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide.

PCSD says deputies responded to West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop about 7 a.m. Saturday morning, September 2 after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

That’s where deputies found the body of 37-year-old Ashley Hinostro.

Detectives from the PCSD Homicide Unit responded to the location to process the scene, gather evidence, and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club

Latest News

A woman's body was found near West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite in Pima County early...
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in Pima County
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Marana Police Chief retiring
Marana Police Chief retiring
South Tucson teens honored for the heroic efforts in saving a women’s life
South Tucson teens honored for the heroic efforts to save a women’s life