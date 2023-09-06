Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide.

PCSD says deputies responded to West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop about 7 a.m. Saturday morning, September 2 after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

That’s where deputies found the body of 37-year-old Ashley Hinostro.

Detectives from the PCSD Homicide Unit responded to the location to process the scene, gather evidence, and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.