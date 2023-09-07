Diamondbacks overcome early 4-run deficit to beat Rockies 12-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona fell into a four-run hole before its first at-bat, not an ideal situation after losing to a last-place team the night before.

The Diamondbacks didn't panic, didn't try to get it back all at once. They kept their same approach at the plate and the hits kept coming.

Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBIs and the Diamondbacks overcame the early four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-5 on Wednesday.

“There were so many key plays and key moments that just continued to give me give me give me a little bit of a snapshot that our team was engaged,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We weren't shutting down and we were going to continue fighting.”

The Rockies jumped on Arizona starter Zach Davies with four runs in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded by erupting for eight runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 13 hits.

Thomas hit a three-run homer off Chris Flexen (1-7) in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. Pham had three hits, including a two-run double, and scored three runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo homer and Bryce Jarvis (2-0) walked one in two innings for his second win in the majors to keep the Diamondbacks four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Six of the Arizona batters who walked (four) or were hit by a pitch (five) later scored.

“Losing last night and then down early, then coming together and stringing some at-bats together and ultimately winning the game was pretty cool,” Thomas said. “Definitely a huge win.”

Davies was solid his first two starts after coming off the injured list with lower back inflammation.

The right-hander walked the first two Rockies he face and Brandon Rodgers hit a run-scoring single. Nolan Jones followed with a two-run triple to left-center and Hunter Goodman hit an RBI single.

Brenton Doyle added a run-scoring single in the third inning to put Colorado up 5-1.

“I’ve kind of fallen into the same trying to do too much, trying to force things instead of commanding the ball and getting ahead of guys, forcing contact instead of being passive to it,” said Davies, who allowed five runs on six hits in three innings.

Flexen couldn't hold the lead.

Christian Walker hit a run-scoring single off the right-hander in the first inning and the Diamondbacks chased him with five runs in the third. Thomas hit his three-run homer and Pham had a two-run double in the inning.

Flexen allowed six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

“Chris shot himself in the foot,” Rockies manager Bud Black. “A hit by pitch, walk, then it eventually came back to bite him.”

LAWLAR PROMOTED

The Diamondbacks made a series of moves for the stretch run, including one very difficult one.

The Diamondbacks promoted shortstop Jordan Lawlar, the organization's top prospect. But with the excitement of adding the sixth overall pick of the 2021 draft, came the decision to designate longtime shortstop Nick Ahmed for assignment.

“That’s going to be tough for me right now to be honest with you,” Lovullo said when asked about Ahmed as a person. “He’s just a good human being who was engaged every single day when he came to the ballpark to do everything he possibly could to help his team win baseball games.”

The Diamondbacks claimed C Seby Zavala off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. He appeared in 66 games for Chicago with seven homers and 16 RBIs. INF Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.

Arizona also recalled RHP Rhyne Nelson from Triple-A Reno to start Thursday in Chicago and sent C Jose Herrera to the Aces.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Diamondbacks: OF Corbin Carroll was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth after being hit on the wrist by a pitch the previous inning. The NL All-Star initially stayed in the game after being hit for the second time in the game.

X-rays were negative and Lovullo said he has him penciled in for Thursday's game.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado gets a day off before starting a three-games series at San Francisco on Friday. No starter has been named yet.

Diamondbacks: Nelson (6-7, 5.57 ERA) will return to the big leagues to start Thursday's opener of a crucial four-game series at the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb