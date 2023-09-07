Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

DiGiorno releases new pineapple pickle pizza that promptly sells out

DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple Pickle Pizza.(DiGiorno | PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – DiGiorno says it’s fueling a controversial pizza debate by offering a specialty pizza with both pineapple and pickle toppings.

Pizza toppings have always been a hot topic, especially pineapple and – more recently – pickles.

According to DiGiorno, its creative team “is saying yes to both” with its new Pineapple Pickle Pizza.

“Loaded with controversy, DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza brings together two of the most divisive toppings in pizza history,” the company shared.

DiGiorno representatives say the pizza has a hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese with dill pickles and chunks of pineapple split down the middle.

DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet -- introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet -- introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple Pickle Pizza.(DiGiorno)

“Fans can battle it out to choose their favorite side!” the company shared on social media.

DiGiorno said it is making a limited number of its pineapple pickle pizzas available online for free this month while supplies last.

The company’s website said the product drop for this week is currently sold out, but a limited number of the specialty pizzas “will be dropped weekly” throughout the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 committee subpoena
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Police officer killed, another injured after cruiser hit by speeding car
SAVE plan could lower costs for student loan debt
SAVE plan could lower costs for student loan debt
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean