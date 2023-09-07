Fire burning on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, an approximately 1-acre fire is burning near milepost 4.5 near Mount Lemmon on Thursday, September 7.

The PCSD says Catalina Highway is open and not affected. There are no structures in danger.

This is the second fire in that area of Mount Lemmon this year.

On April 30, a man shooting illegal shotgun shells allegedly started the Molino 2 Fire. He was later identified and is facing federal charges.

Video of the April 30 incident can be watched below.

Authorities are looking for this man who may have started the Molino 2 Fire while target shooting in the area.

