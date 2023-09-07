Advertise
Fire burning on Mount Lemmon

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, an approximately 1-acre fire is burning near milepost 4.5 near Mount Lemmon on Thursday, September 7.

The PCSD says Catalina Highway is open and not affected. There are no structures in danger.

This is the second fire in that area of Mount Lemmon this year.

On April 30, a man shooting illegal shotgun shells allegedly started the Molino 2 Fire. He was later identified and is facing federal charges.

Video of the April 30 incident can be watched below.

Authorities are looking for this man who may have started the Molino 2 Fire while target shooting in the area.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

