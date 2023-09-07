Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning issued and record breaking temps on tap

By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High pressure will push temperatures back to several degrees above average, with near record heat expected this weekend. A drying trend has greatly reduced storm chances, with only a slight chance for storms along the international border and AZ/NM border today and Friday. Better storm chances return next week.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 103. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

