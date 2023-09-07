Advertise
Heavy police presence near Grant and Silverbell

Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell
Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is a heavy police presence near Grant and Silverbell in the 1900 block of West Linden Street on Wednesday, September 6.

13 News crew at the scene says Linden is closed in both directions from Silvercroft Avenue to North and Chiricahua Avenue. TPD SWAT is also at the scene.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

