TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is a heavy police presence near Grant and Silverbell in the 1900 block of West Linden Street on Wednesday, September 6.

13 News crew at the scene says Linden is closed in both directions from Silvercroft Avenue to North and Chiricahua Avenue. TPD SWAT is also at the scene.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.