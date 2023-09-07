Hobbs Administration approves expanded paid parental leave

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - State employees may now be eligible for expanded paid parental leave.

Governor Hobbs’ Department of Administration announced the program for state employees to receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave following the birth of a child, or the new placement of a foster or adoptive child in the home occurring on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The leave may be taken within 12 months of the birth or placement of a child.

“This is amazing news from a Governor who has admirably fought for our families from day one,” said Alejandra Gomez, Executive Director of Living United for Change in Arizona. “Since the passage of Prop. 206 in 2016, LUCHA has advocated for paid leave for all workers to take care of their families and their loved ones, and this is a monumental step in the right direction for state employees. We’re very happy on this day to stand by the Governor in the implementation of this policy and other People First priorities, and we will continue onward advocating for all Arizonans to have access to PFML.”

The State is increasing from 40 to 480 hours the maximum amount of earned sick leave hours an employee may use per calendar year to care for a sick spouse, dependent child or parent. So, employees may now use more of their regularly accrued sick leave to care for loved ones.

For cases where both spouses are state employees, each spouse may use a maximum of 12 workweeks of Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) Leave for the birth and care of a newborn child, placement of a child for adoption or foster care, or to care for a parent who has a serious health condition.

Each spouse can use up to 26 work weeks of leave to care for an eligible military service member with a serious injury or illness.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.