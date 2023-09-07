Advertise
I-19 northbound closed due to crash near Arizona-Mexico border

ADOT says the closure is due to a crash near milepost 1.
ADOT says the closure is due to a crash near milepost 1.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-19 are closed in Nogales near the Arizona-Mexico border.

ADOT says the closure is due to a crash near milepost 1. The southbound left lane is also closed.

ADOT says drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Authorities say there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

