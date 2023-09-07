Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Lane closures and traffic signal work on Oracle Road and Harvey Road

According to the Town of Oro Valley, ADOT advises drivers to plan alternating lane closures and...
According to the Town of Oro Valley, ADOT advises drivers to plan alternating lane closures and traffic signal work on Oracle Road and Harvey Road on Thursday, September 7, between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Town of Oro Valley, ADOT advises drivers to plan alternating lane closures and traffic signal work on Oracle Road and Harvey Road on Thursday, September 7, between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Authorities respond to gun battle near Benson Highway, Country Club

Latest News

ADOT says the closure is due to a crash near milepost 1.
I-19 northbound closed due to crash near Arizona-Mexico border
Elderly vision-impaired dog
Phoenix woman arrested for allegedly dumping her elderly, vision-impaired dog on the side of the road in Benson
No injuries were reported.
Pilot lands small plane on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City
Theft from post office mailboxes has postal inspection service asking victims to come forward
Theft from post office mailboxes has postal inspection service asking victims to come forward