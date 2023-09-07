TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Town of Oro Valley, ADOT advises drivers to plan alternating lane closures and traffic signal work on Oracle Road and Harvey Road on Thursday, September 7, between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

