Members of Tucson Fire Department rescue dog pinned under vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Tucson Fire Department worked fast to rescue a dog from a serious car crash.

The crash happened Sunday, September 3.

Crews from Station 4 responded to the crash that involved a car that landed on its roof.

TFD says the driver left the scene, but told witnesses the dog was pinned under the vehicle.

Crews from Ladder 4 used the jaws of life to lift the car and save the pug/beagle mix.

Crews wrapped the dog’s injured leg and took it to PACC where they say the dog has already found a new home.

