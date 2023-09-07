Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Members of Tucson Fire Department rescue dog pinned under vehicle

Members of Tucson Fire Department rescue dog pinned under vehicle
Members of Tucson Fire Department rescue dog pinned under vehicle(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Tucson Fire Department worked fast to rescue a dog from a serious car crash.

The crash happened Sunday, September 3.

Crews from Station 4 responded to the crash that involved a car that landed on its roof.

TFD says the driver left the scene, but told witnesses the dog was pinned under the vehicle.

Crews from Ladder 4 used the jaws of life to lift the car and save the pug/beagle mix.

Crews wrapped the dog’s injured leg and took it to PACC where they say the dog has already found a new home.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Latest News

Fire on Mount Lemmon
Molino 3 Fire burning 11 acres on Mount Lemmon
Safeway robbery suspect.
TPD looking for robbery suspects
13 CRIME FILES: 88-CRIME's community impact
Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe