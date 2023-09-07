Advertise
Missing Casa Grande girl found safe, family says

It’s unclear where or how Karleigh was found.
It’s unclear where or how Karleigh was found.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande girl missing for nearly a week has been located. Family members said 14-year-old Karleigh Cardenas was found safe in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Arizona’s Family previously spoke to Karleigh’s parents, Joelle and Shaun. They say she ran away from their home in Casa Grande with a boy she met online. The teen boy returned home, but Karleigh did not. She was last seen at a Popeyes and The Fringe Apartment Complex near 59th and Northern avenues.

Family members are looking for a teen girl after she ran away with a boy from Casa Grande but he returned while she's still missing.

It’s unclear where exactly or how Karleigh was found. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Casa Grande police for more information.

