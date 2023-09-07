Phoenix woman arrested for allegedly dumping her elderly, vision-impaired dog on the side of the road in Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for allegedly dumping her elderly, vision-impaired dog on the side of the road in Benson on August 26.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly dog with vision impairment was found walking down the exit ramp in the area of I-10 and Skyline Road in Benson.

CCSO Sheriff Dannels and his wife, Nikie, secured the shaken dog in their vehicle.

A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer took custody of the dog and determined the dog was chipped with the last registered owner out of Maricopa County. After numerous calls and messages were left from CCSO Animal Control, with no response.

On September 6, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Dannels and Community Outreach Supervisor Sergeant Ray McNeely attended a community event in Phoenix. Upon completion, they followed up on this investigation to locate the dog owner.

The CCSO said the owner was located at her home in central Phoenix.

The owner’s initial story was misleading, stating she never was in Cochise County. However, she finally admitted to leaving the dog alongside I-10, including failing to notify law enforcement and ignoring their attempts to contact her.

The CCSO said 62-year-old Karen Black, a Phoenix resident, is facing a cruelty to animals charge, which is a criminal offense. Black is due back in court later this month in Cochise County to address this charge.

